Evolent Health (EVH) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. MED increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $144.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $93,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,315 shares of company stock worth $12,823,614. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Evolent Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Evolent Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.