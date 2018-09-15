Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 28th

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE:ET traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.75. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,834. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$19.73.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.99 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post?production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

