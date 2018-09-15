Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 2.2% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.72.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.07, for a total value of $11,790,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,114.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,362 shares of company stock worth $105,611,408. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,172.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $909.70 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

