Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown Sells 50,000 Shares

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,511,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,698,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

On Friday, July 27th, Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,750.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 419,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,237. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MED assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,057,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.