E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETFC. Compass Point started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

