Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Holdings Reduced by Jafra Capital Management LP

Jafra Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Jafra Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,756 shares of company stock worth $14,739,082. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

