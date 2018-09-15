EquiTrader (EQT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83.00

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00001224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $886,141.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EquiTrader alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00887722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003423 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001460 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EquiTrader is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,175,132 coins and its circulating supply is 11,075,132 coins. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co . EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EquiTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.