Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of C$31.44 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WDO. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

WDO opened at C$3.39 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$3.83.

In other news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

