Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38,122.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 537,530 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,666,000 after purchasing an additional 357,966 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 498.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 243,495 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 69.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 571,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 233,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $448.14 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $546.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.49, for a total value of $663,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,665.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $110,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,316 shares of company stock worth $3,156,888. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

