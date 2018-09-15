EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $512.88 Million

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00082379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, OKEx and LBank. EOS has a total market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $512.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000735 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

