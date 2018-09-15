Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,753 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,906 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

