Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 66,655 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,145,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of EWH opened at $23.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.