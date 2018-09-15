Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$6.33. 84,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,377. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. Ensign Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$263.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. GMP Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

