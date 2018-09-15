Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.
Shares of TSE:ESI traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$6.33. 84,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,377. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.83.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. Ensign Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$263.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.05 million.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.
