Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,024,207 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 20,309,948 shares. Approximately 38.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,928,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

ENPH opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.60.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,903.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 656.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 3,384,319 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,153,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 1,498,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 812,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.