EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.
Shares of ENLC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 2.63.
In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 48,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $840,953.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 110.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 365.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.
Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.