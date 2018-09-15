EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of ENLC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 2.63.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 48,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $840,953.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 110.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 365.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

