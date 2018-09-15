Eni SpA (E) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,449,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 338,573 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $6,827,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $6,263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 46.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 452,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 214.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 191,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 130,725 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 6.31%. sell-side analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.9783 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on E. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

