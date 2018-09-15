Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$410,250.00.

Shares of TSE ENGH traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$81.36. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,784. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$50.10 and a 1 year high of C$86.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

