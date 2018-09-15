Endo International (ENDP) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Endo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of ENDP opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $414,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Endo International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

