Endo International (ENDP) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Endo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.
Shares of ENDP opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $414,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Endo International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
