Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.51%. equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

In other news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $344,716.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $243,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

