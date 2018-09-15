Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $46,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,943,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,647,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 109.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,444,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 56.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after purchasing an additional 911,543 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,852,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.58 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, CFO David A. Karp bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $72,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.