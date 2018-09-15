Emerson Electric (EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.00

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 82148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,575 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

