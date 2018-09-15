EmberCoin Trading Up 32.8% Over Last Week (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, EmberCoin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One EmberCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,173.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EmberCoin Coin Profile

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

