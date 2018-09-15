Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Eli & Co Lilly Sells 10,059 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $149,174.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,894,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,752,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli & Co Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $64,980.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23.

LLY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $107.84. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$89.43” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

