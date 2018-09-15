Elecosoft (ELCO) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ELCO opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Elecosoft has a 52-week low of GBX 35.16 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.90 ($0.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

