Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,885.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, COO Anthony L. Carano purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

