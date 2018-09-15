Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.
Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,885.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
In other Eldorado Resorts news, COO Anthony L. Carano purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
