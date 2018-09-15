Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $322,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $246,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,796,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,666 shares of company stock worth $2,864,075. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.50. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

