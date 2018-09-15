Edgar Ward Sells 115,747 Shares of NutraFuels Inc (NTFU) Stock

NutraFuels Inc (OTCMKTS:NTFU) CEO Edgar Ward sold 115,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $26,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NTFU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 17,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,545.
About NutraFuels
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for NutraFuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraFuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.