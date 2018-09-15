Edgar Ward Sells 115,747 Shares of NutraFuels Inc (NTFU) Stock

NutraFuels Inc (OTCMKTS:NTFU) CEO Edgar Ward sold 115,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $26,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NTFU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 17,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,545.

About NutraFuels

NutraFuels, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray.

