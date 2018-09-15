Ecopetrol (EC) Shares Up -0.1%

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.00. 116,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 831,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

A number of research firms have commented on EC. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 47,680 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 343,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.