Ecolab Inc. (ECL) EVP Sells $1,431,557.05 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,557.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ECL opened at $157.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $157.23.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.