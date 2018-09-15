Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

