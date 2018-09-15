Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Boosted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Eaton worth $90,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eaton by 724.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 578.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 62,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.