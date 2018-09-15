Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $644,000 Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

In other news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $473,214.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $396.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

