Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 14,805 Shares of Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 357,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of RXN opened at $30.84 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

