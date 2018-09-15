Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 58,264 Shares of Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 306.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,365,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,739 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 249,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $7.44 on Friday. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.92 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

