Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNKN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.45.

DNKN stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

In related news, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $510,634.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,097.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 530,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,731,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

