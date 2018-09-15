DTF Tax Free Income Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (DTF)

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

DTF opened at $12.85 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

