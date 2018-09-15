DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.35.

DWDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. DowDuPont has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,820,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after purchasing an additional 303,003 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

