Dover (DOV) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dover to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.77.

DOV stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $88.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $133,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

