Dover Corp (DOV) Position Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Corp has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.