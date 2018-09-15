Douglas W. Chambers Sells 16,400 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stock

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $501,676.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TDS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,817. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,961,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,701 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,798,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 616,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 399,908 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 301,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

