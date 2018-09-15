Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Holdings Trimmed by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,442,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,506 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,182,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,789,000 after acquiring an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,360,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,754,000 after acquiring an additional 368,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 648,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 204,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.79 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

