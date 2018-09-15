Dominic James Burke Purchases 10 Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) Stock

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) insider Dominic James Burke bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £144 ($187.57).

Dominic James Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Dominic James Burke bought 10 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,431 ($18.64) per share, for a total transaction of £143.10 ($186.40).

On Thursday, July 12th, Dominic James Burke bought 9 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £122.40 ($159.44).

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.76) on Friday. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,078 ($14.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,468 ($19.12).

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.90 ($0.45) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 10.22%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

JLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.98) to GBX 1,470 ($19.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($20.97) target price on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group from GBX 1,483 ($19.32) to GBX 1,481 ($19.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,439.60 ($18.75).

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.