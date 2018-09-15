Dollarama (DOL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$167.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$169.00 to C$167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.18.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$41.65 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$40.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total transaction of C$2,058,854.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

