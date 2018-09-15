Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.01 Million

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Distributed Credit Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Distributed Credit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Allbit and Kucoin. Distributed Credit Chain has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $475,642.00 worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000596 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001351 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000623 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain Profile

Distributed Credit Chain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,400,025,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,404,909,103 tokens. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave . The official website for Distributed Credit Chain is dcc.finance . Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018 . The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Allbit, DEx.top, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

