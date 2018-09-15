DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Insider Sells $217,279.32 in Stock

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) insider Kurt Wehner sold 7,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $217,279.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,073.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,746. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock alerts:

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. equities research analysts predict that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. MKM Partners raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 1,800.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 294,367 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 4.6% during the second quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 119,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 106.7% during the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 221,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.