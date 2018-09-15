DISCO Corp/ADR (DSCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of DSCSY opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. DISCO Corp/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

