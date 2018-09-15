Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,100 Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inogen were worth $81,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inogen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Inogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $282.92 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.97, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. equities analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Inogen to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $96,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,359.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

