Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 73,783 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Omnicom Group worth $82,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $33,259.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $74,289 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $68.98 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

