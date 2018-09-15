DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 66.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

