DFSCoin Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFSCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006313 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016888 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00248046 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00058321 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFSCoin (CRYPTO:DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com . The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.